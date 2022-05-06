Central Bank of India to close 13% of its branches

Mumbai: Leading nationalized bank in the country, Central Bank of India has decided to close 13% of its branches. The bank has also decided to sell its non-core assets such as real estate. The decisions were taken to improve its financial health.

As per reports, Central Bank of India has decided to reduce the number of branches by 600 by the end of March 2023. This will be done by either shutting down or merging loss-making branches. Central Bank of India currently has a network of 4,594 branches.