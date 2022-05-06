Dulquer Salmaan pens loved up note on daughter Maryam’s birthday | See post

Actor Dulquer Salmaan posted a loved up and adorable birthday note for his daughter Maryam, on her fifth birthday, on Thursday. The actor also shared some family pictures on his Instagram handle.

‘5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll !The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess. Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland….we are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don’t talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it’s a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star…. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream,’ DQ wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s father and megastar Mammootty also posted a picture with his granddaughter wishing her on her birthday. ‘My angel turns five today,’ he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

The actors’ friends and well-wishers soon took to the social media to pour in wishes and comments on the post. On the work front, Dulquer has film ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’ and web series ‘Guns & Gulabs’ by Raj & DK co-starring Rajkumar Rao, in the pipeline.