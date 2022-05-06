IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans to face Mumbai Indians today: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today at 7.30 p.m. Last night, Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans are currently leading the point table with 16 points, followed by Lucknow Super Giants with 14. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 12 points each are in third and fourth position on the basis of net run rate. Delhi Capitals, Sun Risers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings with 10 points each are placed in fifth to seventh positions. Kolkata Knight Riders with eight points are in eighth while Chennai Super Kings with six points are in ninth position. Mumbai Indians with only two points are at the bottom of the table.

Also Read: Russia based air carrier to resume flights to India

Probable Playing XI for GT vs MI match

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya