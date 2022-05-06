Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital completes 4,500 robot-assisted surgeries

The third da Vinci robotic surgical system has been launched at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH). Over 2,600 robotic procedures have been performed at KDAH to treat patients with prostate, kidney, and urinary bladder cancer and also completed 4,500 robot-assisted surgeries.

According to Dr Yuvaraja T.B, Head, Robotic Surgery and Consultant, Uro-Oncology, ‘Robotic surgery represents the next era of surgical innovation with many advantages over traditional open surgery. It makes difficult urological surgeries easier and safer for the patient with more precise surgery, less blood loss reducing the need for blood transfusions, less risk of infection, quicker recovery, and a shortened hospital stay. Our vast experience in robotic surgery allows us to treat patients where traditional surgery is not an option and also in complex cases by innovating novel techniques that let us operate in very small spaces with great precision. It is a matter of great pride that our innovative work has been accepted and published in many national and international medical journals’.

The da Vinci Surgical System is a technologically enhanced and refined surgical system that includes a camera with a three-dimensional lens system that magnifies the operating region by 10 to 15 times, boosting sight for the operator and allowing tiny precision methods.