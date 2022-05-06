Russia based air carrier to resume flights to India

Mumbai: National air carrier of Russia, Aeroflot will resume flights between Russia and India from today. The air carrier will resume flight service connecting New Delhi and Moscow.

Aeroflot will operate two flights per week on Monday and Friday. The airline will deploy its Airbus 333 aircraft for the service. It will have 293 seats in a three-class configuration, business, premium economy and economy.

Also Read: Cannot support new EU sanctions against Russia in present form’: Hungary PM Orban

Aeroflot halted scheduled international flights on March 8 because aircraft companies in western countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe recalled their planes after Russia declared war on Ukraine on February 24.