25,000 houses in Delhi to get free sewer connections: Government

The city administration has devised a massive plan to help the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to maximise its full potential by building free sewer connections, new sewage lines, and reverse osmosis (RO) facilities across the state.

The government will provide free sewer connections to 25,000 families in east Delhi as part of this scheme. The ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojna’ will give these free sewer connections, with the areas of Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad benefiting the most. These communities’ sewer connections will save 2.5 million gallons of untreated sewage from entering the Yamuna. The government plans to build 30 more RO facilities in JJ clusters and phase down the old tanker system.

Satyendar Jain, the Water Minister and Chairman of the Delhi Development Board attended a board meeting with senior officials on Friday and made significant decisions related to the government’s aim of clean Yamuna by 2025 and providing clean drinking water to the people of Delhi around the clock. New sewage lines are being laid, residential sewer connections are being provided, existing STPs are being upgraded, RO water facilities are being provided in JJ cluster colonies, and the DJB’s revenue management system is being improved.

Also Read: Biometric data for Aadhaar can’t be used to identify criminals: UIDAI to Delhi HC

The focus of the board meeting was on cleaning the Yamuna, which is Delhi’s primary supply of drinkable water and is critical to the city’s water security. To that end, the DJB has given its permission to the following wastewater management projects in the national capital.

The provision of sewage connections to individual houses in 12 colonies in east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad constituencies was a crucial decision made at the board meeting. This initiative will benefit around 25,000 homes in east Delhi, with a budget of Rs 19 crore set aside for the project.