7 of a family killed in car accident

May 7, 2022, 04:28 pm IST

Mathura: 7 people of a family were killed and 2 others were injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Saturday.  The deceased include 3 men, 3 women and 1 child.

Victims  were returning to Noida from Hardoi after attending a wedding. The accident happened when their car collided with an unknown vehicle. One man and child are under treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath  expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

