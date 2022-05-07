As Stalin government completes a year, he takes bus ride, announces sops.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, today took a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with passengers before making a number of public welfare announcements in the state Assembly to celebrate the first anniversary of his government.

He spoke to the women passengers on bus number 29-C in Chennai’s Radhakrishnan Salai (road) and inquired about the free travel facility for them. He made a series of announcements before the Tamil Nadu Assembly to honour the first year anniversary, including giving breakfast for students in government schools and another aimed at ensuring nutrition. The ruling DMK made a pre-poll promise of free bus travel for women ahead of the state’s Assembly elections in April 2021.

Following his government’s one-year term in office, Mr Stalin paid floral tributes to late DMK founder CN Annadurai and his father, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, at the Marina in Chennai. He also announced the establishment of more urban medical facilities to better serve people’s medical needs.