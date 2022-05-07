Bailable warrant against Rujira Banerjee after ED no-show in Coal smuggling case

Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, has been given a bailable warrant after she failed to appear for questioning despite several summons by the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation into the coal smuggling case.

While Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned twice by the ED in this case, his wife Rujira has yet to appear before the agency despite being served with summons.

On March 21 and 22, the ED summoned Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira to its Delhi office for questioning. Banerjee and his wife had already challenged the ED’s summons in the Delhi High Court, but the court refused them relief. The parliamentarian has stated several times that the ED should question him and his wife in Kolkata rather than Delhi.

Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by ED officials for eight hours straight after showing up at the financial investigative agency’s office in March, but his wife skipped the summons. Rujira Banerjee had also rejected an earlier summons from the agency in September of last year. Going to Delhi, she said, would ‘put her life in grave danger amid the pandemic.’