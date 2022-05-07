BJP holds candlelight march in Hyderabad to protest over Dalit man’s murder

Telangana BJP workers held a candlelight march and protested in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, against the killing of Hindu Dalit youth Nagaraju, who was stabbed to death in Hyderabad with an iron rod. Protesters gathered in large numbers, holding candles and a placard reading ‘Justice for Nagaraju.’

Bandi Sanjay, Karimnagar MP and state unit chief, joined the protest and offered his condolences to the deceased’s family members. ‘NHRC and National Commission for SC took suo moto cognisance of the murder. The TRS government should tell why they’re not acting against the accused. We’ll stand by Nagaraju’s family,’ said Bandi Sanjay.

The chairman of the SC commission, Vijay Sampla, will meet with the family of the deceased Nagraju today in Telangana’s Vikarabad. Nagaraju and Sultana, his wife, were travelling on their scooty when Mobin Ahmed and Masood Ahmed, Sultana’s brothers, approached them. Nagaraju was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed with a knife, killing him instantly.