Boy in MP dies at wedding, Doctor claims loud DJ music cause of death

Noise pollution is widely accepted to have negative health impacts, but can it actually kill? After a teen fainted and died while dancing to loud music during a baraat (wedding procession), the question begs to be raised.

Lal Singh, an 18-year-old from Ambodia in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, had travelled to Tajpur to attend a friend’s wedding. As the groom’s procession left the village, the celebrations were in full swing. Lal Singh and his friends were having a good time dancing behind the DJ and recording videos.

However, tragedy struck in the midst of the celebrations when Lal Singh lost consciousness and fell without warning. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was referred to another hospital in Ujjain. Doctors declared him dead when he arrived at the Ujjain hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the 18-year-old boy’s heart had a blood clot. According to Dr. Jitendra Sharma of the Ujjain hospital, the clot developed as a result of the DJ’s loud music during the wedding procession.

According to Dr. Jitendra Sharma, loud music played by a DJ or from any other big sound system might cause abnormal physiological reactions in the body. Sounds that exceed a certain decibel level can be harmful to humans, affecting internal organs such as the heart and brain, he said.