Chennai custodial death case; Cops face arrest for murder.

Several Tamil Nadu police officers are expected to be charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old man in custody in Chennai. The case was changed from a suspicious death to a murder case after a post-mortem examination revealed 13 injuries on Vignesh’s body.

Last month, the 25-year-old was arrested for allegedly having cannabis and trying to attack a policeman. In connection with the case, a sub-inspector, a policeman, and a member of the Home Guard have been suspended. Yesterday, several police officers were summoned for questioning.

‘We will also invoke the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Today, we will share information on how many (policemen) would be arrested,’ a senior officer told NDTV. Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Assembly on Friday, in response to a calling attention motion by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswamy on the state’s law and order situation, ‘As the Leader of Opposition said, the post-mortem indicates thirteen injuries. On the basis of this, I would like to inform this House that the case has been changed into a murder case. A murder case has been filed against the police. The CB-CID has been instructed to continue its investigation.’

However, the opposition staged a walkout, demanding a CBI investigation. ‘How can our police investigate themselves when the Chief Minister himself has said it’s a case of murder? Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth. The Chief Minister has made contradictory statements,’ Mr Palaniswamy said.