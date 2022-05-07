‘From cavity search to alcohol bottle shoving’; The spine-chilling claims by Aquaman actress in Amber-Johnny Depp case

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is receiving a lot of attention. After the Pirates of the Caribbean star, the Aquaman 2 actress is testifying in court in this case. Previously, Amber Heard alleged that Johnny Depp smacked her many times when she inquired about his tattoo. She has now alleged that she was sexually attacked with a bottle. According to sources, Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp entered her vagina with an alcohol bottle during a heated argument.

Amber Heard confronted Johnny Depp about his drinking, as reported by INSIDER. He challenged her to pick up one of his bottles, and she did. She said that she shattered a bottle on the ground, causing Johnny Depp to lose all control. According to the claim, Johnny Depp followed Amber Heard across the home, destroying bottles and wine glasses. Johnny then struck her with a bottle at the house’s bar counter. ‘Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was thrusting it inside of me,’ she explained. According to the actress, ‘I recall simply not wanting to move because I wasn’t sure if it was broken… I wasn’t sure if he’d notice the problem.’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in 2015 and divorced two years later. Later, the actress authored an op-ed in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse without naming anyone. Johnny Depp subsequently launched a defamation suit against her, claiming that her op-ed lost him a lot of money professionally. He couldn’t be in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film. In his evidence, Johnny Depp claimed that he, not Amber Heard, was the victim of domestic abuse.