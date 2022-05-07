In West Bengal, 29 new facilities opened for telemedicine stroke treatment.

In West Bengal, at least 29 new hospitals have opened for the specialised treatment of stroke patients via telemedicine consultations.

Bangur Institute of Neurosciences (BIN), a government-run hospital in Kolkata, was used as a telemedicine treatment centre for stroke patients who came to the district hospital. Following the success of the pilot project, BIN has been extended to include 29 more hospitals. They have been designated as branch centres and are located around the state.

The health department has launched the ‘Health Indications’ project to bring medical care to the district’s most remote areas. ‘Tele Neuro medicine Brain Stroke Management’ was added to the project in December. BIN allowed 11 district hospitals and one medical college to provide 24-hour service.

According to the health department’s guidelines released on Friday, the project has been extended to include 29 more hospitals around the state, including medical colleges, district, and sub-divisional levels. One nodal officer, three medical officers, and two CT scan technicians will work in the new hospitals.