iQoo launches new smartphone ‘iQoo Neo 6 SE’: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, iQoo launched its new smartphone named ‘iQoo Neo 6 SE’ in China. The new smartphone is priced at at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) and 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,850). It is available in Interstellar, Orange and Neo colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 SE runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC . The phone comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It houses a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, in-display fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. The iQoo Neo 6 SE packs a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that comes with support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging.