Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Birthday today : All you need to know about him

Keshav Prasad Maurya is an Indian politician and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who serves as the Deputy Chief Minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh. He was born on May 7, 1969 in Kaushambi district. Maurya’s father was a farmer who ran a tea shop in Sirathu Nagar, while his mother is a homemaker. Sukh Lal and Rajendra Kumar are his two brothers, and Sumitra Devi, Kamlesh Kumari, and Asha Devi are his three sisters.

From an early age, Maurya was involved in the RSS and the VHP-Bajrang Dal, holding a position such as Nagar Karyawah and VHP Pranth Sanghathan Mantri, among others. He was also active in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and is currently involved in gauraksha (cow-protection) movements. Maurya served as the backward class cell and BJP Kisan Morcha regional coordinator for the BJP in Kashi.

Having lost the 2002 and 2007 elections, he won the third time around in 2012, becoming the first BJP MLA from Sirathu Tahseel. He was named deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 18, 2017.