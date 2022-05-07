Know all about transactional relationship

Transactional relationships are a type of romantic relationship. This is a relationship of convenience that also includes romantic interest. This involves business deals, exchange of properties, finances etc . A business aspect is a necessary element in this kind of relationship.

In this kind of relationship, the romantic partners are much more like business partners. It’s a relationship based on need, so it’s not really romantic. As per some, even arranged marriages are a kind of transactional relationships as it involves the prospect of financial background, community, society status etc.

Transactional relationships are focused on business benefits more than love. Either one of the couples does the household work while the other works to maintain the family. Both the partners’ needs are fulfilled in these kind of relationship.

A transactional relationship will definitely have both the partners expecting something from each other in return for the bond. The expectations are clearly defined in this case. Since these relationships involve give and take, both the partners like to keep a score of who gets how much out of the relationship.

These kinds of relationships or marriages have a pre-nuptial agreement in place that specifies the terms and conditions of being in the marriage. When conditions and expectations are met from both sides, love also gets in the game. Both the partners start loving each other amidst all the other circumstances.