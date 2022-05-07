NPP chief Harsh Dev Singh, other leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party.

Harsh Dev Singh, the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (NPP) and a former state minister, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu. He has joined the AAP with other Panthers Party leaders, including provincial president Rajesh Pandgotra, Gagan Pratap Singh, Purushottam Parihar, and Sudesh Dogra.

Harsh Dev Singh, a three-time legislator, met with AAP leaders in the national capital a month ago to discuss the modalities and plans for joining the party, according to sources. Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Yash Paul Kundal, former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia, and former Congress leader Surinder Singh Shingari all joined Arvind Kejriwal’s party earlier this month.

More than a hundred local leaders, including village heads, members of the block development council (BDC), and members of the district development council (DDC), joined the party as well. The AAP’s move to bring these leaders together is seen as a shot in the arm, as the party works to strengthen its base in Jammu and Kashmir following its performance in Punjab.