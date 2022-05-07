‘Operational issues’; India cancels repeat orders for 72,400 US assault rifles!

The consequences of the post-covid world have begun to be reflected in Indian politics. During that period, every country was saving its interest and put a severe ban on the export of key items, leaving the import-dependent country stranded. After learning the lesson, India decided to be Aatmanirbhar by overhauling its economy, security, and foreign policy.

India cancels Sig Sauer contract

According to the most recent news, India has opted to cancel a repeat order for around 72,400 SIG SAUER Assault Rifles for Rs 780 crore. The Sig Sauer supplement procurement has been terminated due to different operational issues. When India was facing ongoing border tensions with China and Pakistan in early 2019, the numerous sniping and shootouts near the Pakistan border revealed a serious problem with the army’s weapons.

The majority of the firearms employed by the Indian army are INSAS (Indian National Small Arms System) and Russian Ak- Furthermore, the old model and updated battle circumstances generated a profound grasp of how to replace the army’s present armaments. However, due to the size and selection of weaponry, mass level replacement is not yet achievable. So, in response to the pressing need for frontline forces, India chose to buy around 72,400 US-made SIG-716 assault rifles for use by frontline forces on borders under FTP (Fast Track Procurement).

The Glitches

The official reason for cancelling the Sig Sauer transaction was due to ‘operational issues’ such as ‘jamming’ while firing using locally obtained 7.62 mm rounds. Further, the claims of unusually high recoil and damage to the rifle during the shooting have also been suggested as the explanation. One of the reasons for cancelling the Sig Sauer agreement was technical difficulties; the other was the evolving geopolitical scenario.

Situations throughout the world have altered as a result of the Covid and Ukraine wars, and India is now more proactive in terms of foreign relations. The objective is to build a strong indigenous defence sector to provide the majority of military requirements through local vendors while maintaining foreign policy independence from any other country’s influence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on the floor of the lower house during the 2022-23 budget debate that ’68 percent of the defence ministry’s allotted budget would be used for the acquisition of domestically made weapons and systems to strengthen self-reliance in the military industry’. His remarks reflect the government’s overarching aim for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. In pursuance of the ideology, India seeks to be self-sufficient in the supply of key necessities of the country.

Aatmanirbhar in gun manufacture

Rather than relying on American-made weapons, India will now seek indigenous manufacturing of nearly 7 lakh firearms needed to replace the INSAS and AK-47. In this regard, the modernized form of the AK-47, as well as over 6 lakh AK 203 assault rifles, would be built at (UP). With complete knowledge transfer, the Indo Russian Rifles Private Ltd, a joint venture of the state-owned corporation Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Ltd and Russian Rosoboronexport, would manufacture the entire batch of 6 lakh AK 203 and will export it to other friendly nations in the future.

The indigenous Indian business SSS Defence is also poised to threaten both the US and Russian weapons markets in India (Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Group Company). The business has already been awarded the contract to modify the AK-47 used by the Indian Army’s special forces. The old designed weapons will be fitted with the newest technology and accessory kits, including a tactical buttstock, cheek rest, and putt pad, as part of its AK UPGRADE K Night sights, UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), torches, and laser targeting gadgets have also been created compatible with the veteran AK-47.

Furthermore, the business is prepared to offer its signature items, such as the 338 Saber Sniper Rifles and the P-72 assault rifles, which comprise the majority of the military’s gun inventory. The termination of the Sig Sauer transaction may be ascribed to the combined geopolitical events around the world, the new push for Indigenous technology by the government of India, and the flaws in the US-made firearms. The previous import philosophy will be phased out of the procurement policy, and Aatmanirbhar will be the guiding philosophy of the Indian procurement policy.