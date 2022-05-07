Private company in Bengaluru announces 30-minute nap break for staff

Who doesn’t like to rejuvenate the body with a quick power nap to boost efficiency? During the workday, a Bengaluru start-up has officially announced a 30-minute power nap for its staff. Wakefit Solutions sent a tweet on Thursday with two photos outlining the ‘Right to Nap’ and when employees can nap.

Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda recently sent an internal email to colleagues informing them that they can now take a quick sleep between 2 and 2.30 p.m.

‘We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch,’ he wrote in the mail. ‘A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout,’ he added.

The company also stated on Twitter that staff will be free to hold a 30-minute nap every day between 2:00 and 2:30 pm, and that this time would be set off on everyone’s calendar as official nap time. The company also wrote that they are working on creating cosy nap pods and quiet rooms in the office to make a perfect nap environment for employees.