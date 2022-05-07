Read on to know the history and significance of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

The 160th birth anniversary of the extraordinary literary figure Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated on May 7. This day is also known as Rabindra Jayanti and Ponchishe Boishakh since it falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.

In the year 1861, he was born in Jorasanko Thakurbari, Kolkata, to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi. He was the youngest of fourteen siblings.

Tagore also called by people as Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi, was highly exposed to the world of theatre, recitals (Bengali and Western), classical music, and literary debates as a member of the prestigious ‘Thakur’ family. He believed in humanism and universalism.

Tagore was a legendary character and a significant cultural icon who was revered across the world for his outstanding contribution to the fields of literature, music, and art. Tagore was a multi-talented man who wore many hats, including poet, novelist, dramatist, musician, philosopher, social reformer, educator, linguist, and painter.

He got his first publication under the alias Bhanusimha when he was 16-year-old, and he had been writing since he was eight years old. He never attended formal education as a youngster since he despised it. The amazing litterateur and tremendously brilliant ‘global poet’ made an everlasting influence on the literary canon. In 1913, he became the first non-European to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his collection of chosen poetry, Gitanjali.

Tagore captivated everyone with his vast knowledge and profound grasp of life. Attempting to confine the enormity of this man’s work in a glass container would be like trying to contain the ocean. He composed more than 2,230 songs. Many well-known directors have continued to adapt his books and short tales into films.