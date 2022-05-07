‘Stories of success’; Career center services in Canada

There are several methods for institutions to prepare Indian students for job success in Canada, with assistance and initiatives available both in and out of the classroom. Students begin learning about career guidance and preparation as soon as they arrive at the institution, thanks to orientation programming that focuses on professional success. Throughout their studies, students can engage in co-op work experience programs at various institutions in Canada, which include hands-on paid job experience, experiential learning opportunities, and on-campus student work experience programs. University students are hired. In 2020, 95% of graduates found work or pursued further study.

Career center services in Canada also assist students with career planning and preparation, such as how to look for employment, write resumés and cover letters, and get interview coaching. Students in all majors have access to career assistance both throughout their studies and after they graduate. Job assistance and services, together with in-class learning through university programs, prepare students for career success following graduation. Recent alumni have achieved job success in a variety of fields, including business and finance, higher education, and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Stories of Success

One recent graduate from Wilfrid Laurier University’s Business Administration degree landed a job in Canada with international financial services and insurance firm. The student originally worked for the firm as part of a co-op program and then went on to acquire full-time employment with the company following graduation. Account executive, commercial banking associate, portfolio manager, financial analyst, investment banking analyst, and many other positions are available in the financial business.

Another recent Wilfrid psychology program graduate has landed a full-time position at the university, working in international recruiting and admissions. Academic accomplishment in their degree, as well as extracurricular participation while at university, assisted the student in obtaining employment. Academic adviser, academic psychologist, student life coordinator, human resources specialist, and a variety of other positions are available to graduates of higher education.

Students that study in the Faculty of Science at various universities may expect to have successful careers in a wide range of industries, including finance, engineering businesses, telecommunications, software development, research organisations, health care, and many more. Account manager, systems engineer, chief information officer, healthcare administrator, global health expert, and researcher are some examples of possible careers. Students can seek assistance from the university’s career center in determining the best path to their preferred job.

Opportunities for Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is another frequent career route followed by graduates of all university majors. Students can expand their academic experience by pursuing an Entrepreneurship Concentration or a Social Entrepreneurship Option, which can lead to entrepreneurial career success in the financial, commercial, health care, technology, and non-profit fields. Wilfrid Laurier is also a founding academic partner of the city’s technology industry innovation centre, which supports entrepreneurial ventures in technology across Canada.

Other alumni have achieved entrepreneurial success in the hotel industry, charitable and government work, health care, finance, and technology. Academic courses, extracurricular activities, and career planning assistance may all assist students in finding the correct entrepreneurial route in any area that corresponds with their future aspirations.

Perks of Post-Graduation

Students who graduate from universities and complete the qualifying conditions can also apply for a post-graduation work visa, which allows them to work in Canada. International advisers are available to assist students in obtaining a work visa and effectively launching their careers in Canada. Students can get the theoretical and hands-on expertise required to effectively find employment in any industry throughout Canada through academic learning, job placement programs, extracurricular involvement, and career center help.