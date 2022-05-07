UAE removes one more Covid-19 safety guideline

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has eased one more Covid-19 safety guideline imposed in the emirate. The authorities in the emirate announced that all tourist yachts and boats can now operate at full capacity. Abu Dhabi Maritime, which governs and manages the emirate’s waterways and maritime sector has announced this. From November 25, 2021, boats were allowed to use 80% of their total registered carrying capacity.

All passengers and users must have a valid Green Pass on the Al Hosn mobile app. The green status will be checked and verified by staff before passengers start their tour. Passengers must wear face masks and gloves onboard the boat. They must also avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing. All individuals and companies have also been urged to carry out periodic sanitisation, maintain cleanliness on their marine craft and disinfect surfaces.

Last month, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee permitted 100% operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions and events in the emirate as well.