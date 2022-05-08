5 of a family drowns in water-filled quarry

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, five members of a family including 2 women and 3 children drowned in a water-filled quarry in Thane, Maharashtra. The The tragic incident took place in Sandap village near Dombivali.

As per reports, the family members had gone to the quarry to wash clothes due to scarcity of water. They jumped into the quarry to save one of the children who slipped and fell into the water

Also Read: Explosion at firecracker factory kills four including a minor

‘A woman and her daughter-in-law were washing clothes near the quarry when one of the woman’s three grandchildren, who were sitting close by, apparently slipped into the water. The other four tried to rescue the child but they all drowned’, said a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Mira Gaikwad (55), her daughter-in-law Apeksha (30) and grandchildren Mayuresh (15), Moksha (13) and Nilesh (15).