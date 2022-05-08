AI-powered 3D-printed dam planned for Tibetan plateau: Chinese Report

According to reports, China is utilizing artificial intelligence to construct a dam on the Tibetan plateau with no human interaction. According to reports, the great edifice would be erected using AI and 3D printing processes. The Yangqu hydropower facility is expected to be finished within the next two years and will allegedly deliver electricity to Henan province. China has prioritized the construction of massive hydroelectric power facilities, the most notable of which is the Three Gorges Dam, which purportedly delivers electricity to Guangdong province in east, central, and south China.

Another massive project attempted by Chinese officials is the Xiluodu hydropower facility on the Jinsha Jiang River. It began operational in 2014. It is claimed to be the country’s main source of renewable energy as China seeks to cut emissions and its reliance on coal. The Longtan hydroelectric power plant on the Hongshui river is another big energy generator that serves Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu provinces, as well as the capital Beijing and Shanghai.

Scientists have been researching dam efficiency using artificial intelligence, particularly for monitoring reasons in order to find problematic dams, such as keeping an eye on embankments and forecasting the effect of severe rainfall on the dam. Artificial intelligence tools may also be used to track dam maintenance and repairs remotely using data that can assure mapping of energy generation over time. China is heavily reliant on hydroelectricity, which is its second-largest source of energy after coal, with officials under pressure to attain carbon-neutral targets by 2060.