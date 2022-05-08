Army warns against deliberate attempts to entangle ‘military with politics’!

According to sources, the Pakistani military urged lawmakers, journalists, and analysts on Sunday against involving the Pakistan Army and its leadership in the country’s domestic affairs, calling the practice ‘very destructive’.

‘Recently, there have been increased and purposeful attempts to draw Pakistan’s Armed Forces and their leadership into the country’s current political dialogue. These attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references to Armed Forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, a few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms including social media’, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement, according to the Express Tribune.

The military’s media wing went on to say that this practice of making unfounded, slanderous, and offensive statements/remarks are exceedingly destructive. ‘Pakistan Armed Forces take great offense to such unlawful and immoral activity and demand everybody to adhere by the law and keep the Armed Forces out of the political debate in the best interests of the country,’ it said.

The comment comes in the wake of increased political activity in the nation following the collapse of the PTI-led government last month via a vote of no-confidence, with both former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the governing PML-N launching large public campaigns.