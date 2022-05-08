Badrinath shrine’s portals opened, first prayers offered on PM Modi’s behalf.

In the presence of over 15,000 pilgrims, the portals of Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district were opened on Sunday morning, and the first prayers were held in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare and good health of all.

The portals were opened at 6.15 a.m., after rituals performed by the shrine’s head priest, Rawal, and other priests. 20 quintals of flowers were brought from Rishikesh to adorn the shrine. On Saturday, the palanquin of Lord Badrinath Dham arrived at Badrinath Shrine, accompanied by Rawal of Badrinath, Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, and the holy seat of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

All of the Char Dhams’ portals are now open. The ritual of opening the portals began at 4 a.m. Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, and Vedpathi Acharyas began praying at the temple’s main gate at 6.15 a.m., before entering the sanctum sanctorum with proclamations of “Shri Badri Vishal ki Jai” (Hail Lord Badrinath). The shrine area was filled with devotional music performed by the Garhwal Scouts band during the temple opening ceremony.