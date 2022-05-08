Banks to remain closed for 3 days next week: Full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 3 days next week. Banks will be closed for a total of 11 days in the month of May 2022.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Also Read: Top 10 companies lose over Rs 2.85 lakh crore in Market Capitalization

Banks in India, stay closed on national holidays such as Independence Day. According to the RBI’s list, banks are also closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Apart from national holidays and weekend leaves, bank holidays are implemented based on regional events. Holidays on which banks are closed in some parts of India while open in others are categorized under the Negotiable Instruments Act. In this month, there are four holidays falling under the Act.

Full list of bank holidays next week:

May 9, 2022 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore [Holiday in West Bengal]

May 14, 2022: Saturday

May 15, 2022: Sunday

List of bank holidays in the remaining May 2022:

May 15, 2022: Sunday

May 16, 2022 (Monday): Buddha Purnima [Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar]

May 22, 2022: Sunday

May 28, 2022: Saturday

May 29, 2022: Sunday