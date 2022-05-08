Country begins mass COVID-19 testing ; Metro stations are being closed!

As China’s capital grapples with the virus, officials in Beijing conducted another round of mass COVID-19 testing on Saturday. Even though Shanghai residents have been under lockdown for nearly a month, officials have closed additional metro stations and buses. The Beijing neighbourhood of Chaoyang has emerged as the virus’s epicentre, with officials performing daily testing in the region, which also includes embassies and workplaces.

China has seen a viral outbreak not seen since the pandemic struck the country in early 2020. According to reports, at least 60 subway stations in the nation’s capital have been closed, and dining-in services at restaurants have been prohibited in various regions.

Beijing reported 45 new symptomatic cases on Friday, even as officials announced that the Asian Games, which were scheduled to be hosted in Hangzhou in September, had been postponed. Hangzhou is close to Shanghai, which has been shut down owing to an increase in coronavirus infections. The World University Games have also been postponed in China. Even while authorities adhered to the ‘Covid Zero’ strategy of mass testing and lockdowns, people in Beijing were asked to work remotely.

After a sudden shutdown, Shanghai had a food crisis. People celebrated Labour Day under widespread testing, with authorities attempting to restrict public buildings and gyms, and numerous cities apparently under partial lockdown. China was hit by the Delta variety in September of last year, but the Omicron form began impacting the populace in January, just as the country was gearing up to host the Winter Olympics in February.