Chandigarh: Haryana government has announced the new Excise policy. As per the new policy, pubs, bars and restaurants serving liquor in Gurugram will remain open 24/7. For this, bar owners must pay the excise department an additional fee of Rs 20 lakh annually.

The new liquor licensing policy will come into effect from June 12. The new policy will counter excise policy announced by New Delhi government. As per the excise policy of Delhi, bars and restaurants serving liquor can remain open till 3am. At present, bars at restaurants in New Delhi are allowed to operate till 1 AM. As per the Excise policy, the timings of operation of bars may be brought at par with neighbouring cities.