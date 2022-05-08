India launch date of Vivo Y75 4G announced

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo announced the India launch date of its new smartphone, Vivo Y75 4G. The smartphone will be launched in the Indian market on May 22.

Vivo Y75 4G will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which could be paired with 8GB of RAM. It houses a triple rear camera setup.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 26 lucky winners share 2 million UAE dirhams

The Vivo Y75 4G is said to pack a 4,020mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.