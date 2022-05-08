Kerala Food Safety Department issues strict guidelines to reopen closed eateries

Thiruvananthapuam: The Kerala food safety commissioner has granted permission to open the closed eateries following inspections by the Food Safety department. The new guidelines were released on Saturday in view of grave violations of food safety norms detected in many eateries recently. Several restaurants were closed last week citing unhygienic kitchens and use of rotten fish and meat.

Earlier, the food safety officers in each constituency gave nod to reopen closed eateries with the approval of the assistant commissioners of the respective districts. According to the revised guidelines, when the eatery owners submit application for reopening the outlets after rectifying the violations, the officials have to visit the eateries to grant permissions to open. In several instances, permissions were accorded without conducting proper inspections under political pressure. The food safety commissioner’s new guidelines assert that no such practices would be allowed anymore.