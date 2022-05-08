Mahzooz Draw: 26 lucky winners share 2 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 26 lucky winners shared the second prize of 2 million UAE dirhams in the 76th weekly live Mahzooz grand draw. The lucky winners took home Dh 76,923 after matching four out of the five winning numbers. The winners numbers of this week are 15, 26, 32, 40, 48.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh 100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs belongs to Hiroy from Australia, Syed from Pakistan, and Erasmo from Philippines. Additionally, 1,165 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each. The total prize money won in draw was Dh 2,707,750.

The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, May 14 at 9pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.