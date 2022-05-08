Money laundering case; ED takes IAS Pooja Singhal’s CA on remand for 5 days

In a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Enforcement Directorate has placed Jharkhand mining secretary and IAS Pooja Singhal’s chartered accountant (CA) on remand for five days (PMLA). CA Suman Kumar was arrested by the ED and sent to Birsa Munda Central Jail late Saturday evening after appearing before a special ED court.

The ED has also called Abhishek Jha, Pooja Singhal’s husband, for questioning, according to sources. On Saturday, the ED took IAS Pooja Singhjal’s statement after seizing over Rs 19 crore and papers linking her to the Chief Minister from two of her close aides.

On Friday, the ED seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore, with Rs 17 crore recovered from the offices of Pooja Singhal’s chartered accountant, Suman Kumar. A further Rs 1.8 crore was allegedly recovered at another location. The ED is now investigating where such a large sum of money came from and why it was kept in the house.

According to sources, it was revealed during the interrogation that Suman ran a finance company with his brother Pawan Singh while working as a CA. She invests in the projects of several land brokers and builders through his company.