Mother’s Day 2022: Read on to know the history and significance of the day

Here comes the time of year when you give thanks to your mother for bringing you into the world and caring for you. The link between a mother and her kid is something to be treasured forever, and one day is insufficient to honour motherhood. However, every year, a day is set aside to honour mothers all around the world who work without compensation and without holidays to fulfil their responsibilities.

A mother is seen to be the embodiment of love, kindness, and sacrifice, enduring all adversities and working nonstop for 365 days to offer comfort to her children. Mother’s Day is a unique opportunity to honour their efforts because of their exceptional strength and devoted care. Now the day is approaching, we have compiled all you need to know about the date, history, and significance of Mother’s Day 2022.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of the fifth month, May. As a result, the special day will fall on May 8, 2022, this year.

Mother’s Day history and significance

Anna Jarvis hosted a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, on Mother’s Day in 1908. Anna began her effort to get Mother’s Day recognised as a national holiday in the United States in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died. She was a peace activist who helped injured soldiers on both sides of the Civil War and founded Mother’s Day Work Clubs to address public health concerns. Anna Jarvis wanted to continue the job that her mother had started. As a result, she decided to create a special day for moms all around the world. Over two decades later, in 1941, Woodrow Wilson declared the second Sunday in May a national holiday to honour mothers.

