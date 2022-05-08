New UAE Labour Law: 10 instances when employers can terminate employees without notice

Dubai: As per the new Labour Law in the UAE, an employer can terminate an employee by giving a 30 to 90-day written notice as agreed in the contract. An employee also can leave a firm by giving a notice as per the work contract.

The law also enable employers to terminate employees without giving a notice. As per the Article 44 of the new UAE Labour Law, employers must submit the termination to the worker in writing. It must have all details of the reasons that justify the termination without a notice period. The provision is applicable for certain violations by employees.

Here are the 10 violations for which employers can terminate without a notice period:

1. Giving a false identity or nationality or submitting forged certificates or documents.

2. Commits a fault that causes a substantial material loss for the employer, or deliberately damages the employer’s properties and acknowledges the same. In this case, the employer must report the violation to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization within 7 working days of knowledge of the incident.

3. Violation of safety rules.

4. Fails to perform basic duties stated in the employment contract and persists in the violation, despite receiving a written interrogation and a warning of dismissal twice if the violation was repeated.

5. Divulges any secrets of the establishment relating to the industrial and intellectual property, resulting in losses or a missed opportunity for the employer or achieving a personal benefit for the worker.

6. Using alcohol or narcotics during working hours or commits an action breaching public morals at the workplace.

7. Verbally or physically assaults the employer, the manager or any of his colleagues during the course of work.

8. Being absent from duty without a lawful excuse for more than 20 intermittent days or more than seven successive days in one year.

9. Exploits position illegally to obtain personal results and gains.

10. Joins another establishment without abiding by the appropriate rules and procedures.