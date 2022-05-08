Om Prakash Rajbhar says, ‘Will bring all anti-BJP parties together in 2024’

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has stated that in the 2024 general election, he will bring together all anti-BJP parties to fight the BJP. ‘Efforts will be made to bring together Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Lalu Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray,’ he said.

He further stated that he has discussed the issue with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and RJD chief Lalu Yadav. SBSP contested 17 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, working in alliance with SP, and won six seats with Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, won the Mau Assembly seat against Bjp Ashok Kumar Singh. Mukhtar Ansari had been the seat’s representative since 1996, but he is currently awaiting trial in several offences.