Portals of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees

Badrinath: Amid the chanting of vedic hymns and traditional rituals, the portals of Badrinath were opened for devotees at 6.15 am on Sunday. Thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad turned up to witness the ceremonial opening of the Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu as chief priest Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri performed the rituals and the ‘vedpathis’ (those of recite Vedas) recited the hymns.

The temple and its precincts were decorated with marigold flowers on the occasion. With the opening of Badrinath the Char Dham yatra has started fully now as all the four temples in the circuit are now open for devotees. Gangotri and Yamunotri had opened on May 3 and Kedarnath on May 6. Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti president Ajendra Ajay, Badrinath MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari and former MLA Mahendra Bhatt were present as its gates were opened.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The doors of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees with rituals and chanting and the tunes of army band with a large number of devotees present in Badrinath Dham. pic.twitter.com/LiCTexcbJu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic had badly hit Char Dham yatra for the past two years delaying the opening of the temples for devotees for months. Their delayed opening with several restrictions imposed on the pilgrims in view of the pandemic drastically reduced the turnout of visitors at the temples. The yatra is taking place without Covid-induced restrictions after a gap of two years and the crowds are enthusiastic. Devotees had begun to stand in queue since late on Saturday night waiting for their turn to offer prayers at the temple.

Earlier on Sunday, before the doors of Badrinath temples were opened, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami took to Twitter and said, ‘Today, the doors of the world-famous Shri Badrinath Dham will be opened with full Vedic rituals. Our government is committed to the safe and easy Chardham Yatra for all the devotees coming from the country and abroad’.