President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates IIM Nagpur’s new campus

President Ram Nath Kovind stated on Sunday, while inaugurating the new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus in Nagpur, that the Nagpur chapter should not only be an excellent academic training ground, but also the midpoint of life moulding experience for the students on campus.

The President said that educational institutes are more than just places to learn; they are also places where students’ inner and often hidden skills are polished. ‘The curriculum gives us the opportunity to introspect within ourselves the purpose, the ambition and hence fulfill our dreams,’ he added.

He stresses the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship among students, claiming that both may not only make our lives easier through technology, but also give employment chances for many people. ‘I am sure that the ecosystem at IIM Nagpur will promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers,’ he said.