Punjab government announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia, job for relatives of soldier killed in AP

One family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh, who died on Friday along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, has been granted an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore and a government job by the Punjab government.

‘Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed the utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment,’ Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, expressing his condolences to the courageous JCO’s family.

Subedar Hardeep Singh was from the village of Baranda in Hoshiarpur’s Garhdiwala tehsil. He was married, and his wife, Ravinder Kaur, and two children, a daughter and a son, survive him. The AAP had promised to provide Rs 1 crore in relief to the families of Punjab’s martyred jawans.