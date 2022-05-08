Team of Rajasthan police arrives in Noida to arrest TV journalist Aman Chopra.

An official stated on Sunday that a team of Rajasthan Police is in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida to arrest TV journalist Aman Chopra for allegedly inciting hatred between different groups and hurting religious sentiments.

According to the Dungarpur Kotwali police station, a man filed a FIR against Mr Chopra, alleging that the journalist provided false and fictitious information by claiming that the Rajasthan government demolished a temple in Rajgarh, Alwar district, as retribution for the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

On April 23, three FIRs were filed against Mr Chopra in the districts of Bundi, Alwar, and Dungarpur, alleging sedition, outraging religious sentiments, promoting enmity between two groups, and violating the IT Act.

Mr Chopra was granted a stay of arrest by the Rajasthan High Court in two FIRs filed against him in Bundi and Alwar districts, but is now facing an arrest warrant in Dungarpur district, according to police.