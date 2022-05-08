Telangana BJP chief claims Congress, TRS to run in assembly elections together.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP from Karimnagar and BJP Telangana president, slammed the Congress, claiming that the grand old party will run in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). ‘Congress and TRS are sure to contest together in upcoming elections and a deal is sealed for 31 Assembly and four MP seats. The Congress is fighting with BJP not TRS,’ said Sanjay Kumar.

‘Rahul Gandhi is reading a script from Pragathi Bhavan as TRS. Election strategist Prashant Kishore is talking to Congress and taking money given by KCR,’ he said. He further stated that the Congress and TRS had teamed up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to face the BJP in the state.

‘Why does TRS not respond to attacks on Dalits and Hindus? Why didn’t KCR speak about Nagaraju’s wife, Ashreen Sultana? There is no place for colorful flags in Telangana,’ Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked, targeting the state government’s response to the Hyderabad honour killing. ‘Injustice is being done to Hindu youth by introducing Urdu in Group-1 exams. Once the double engine government of BJP is formed in the state, all such appointments through Urdu will be cancelled,’ he added.