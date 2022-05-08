UAE imposes strict restrictions on online content: Fine up to 10 million dirhams

Dubai: UAE government has decided to impose strict restrictions on online contents. The government has decided to impose heavy fines for storing and sharing illegal content. The UAE Public Prosecution has announced this.

The authority said that, fines ranging from 300,000 UAE dirhams to 10 million UAE dirhams will be imposed on violators. Fine will be deiced based on the severity of the offense. The new law as launched to prevent controversy, gossip, rumours and cybercrime.

Also Read:

According to the law, anyone who uses an online website or account to store, share or publish illegal content and refuses to ban access to such materials within the duration specified in official orders will be penalised. Moreover, someone who fully or partly declines to remove such content as stipulated in the decree will also be liable for punishment.