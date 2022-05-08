UAE leaders share rare photos of Eid Al Fitr celebrations

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown Prince of Dubai shared a rare photo of his family’s Eid Al fitr celebrations. In the photo, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, can be seen surrounded by his grandchildren.

Earlier this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also shared rare photos with his grandchildren on social media.

‘The opportunity to spend holidays and festive occasions with family, and especially with our children and grandchildren who remain an endless source of happiness and joy, is truly one of God’s greatest gifts and a cherished aspect of our culture and heritage’, he wrote on his social media handle.