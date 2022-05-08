Unemployment rate slips down in India

New Delhi: 13th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO), revealed that the unemployment rate for persons of 15 years and above in urban areas slipped to 8.7% in October-December 2021 from 10.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Joblessness or unemployment rate (UR) is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force.

Unemployment rate was high in October-December in 2020. It was mainly due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the country. The unemployment rate for persons of age 15 years and above in July-September 2021 was 9.8% in urban areas.

The unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas also declined to 10.5% in October-December 2021. It was at 13.1% October-December 2020. It was 11.6% in July-September 2021. Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas also dipped to 8.3% in October-December 2021. It was at 9.5% a year ago. It was 9.3% in July-September 2021.

Labour force participation rate in CWS (current weekly status) in urban areas for persons 15 years of age and above remained unchanged at 47.3% in the October-December quarter of 2021. It was 46.9% in July-September 2021.Labour force refers to the part of the population which supplies or offers to supply labour for pursuing economic activities for the production of goods and services and therefore, includes both employed and unemployed persons.