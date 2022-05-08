World Red Cross Day 2022: Read on to know the history and significance of the event

The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is commemorated every year on May 8 on the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The day also strives to honour the volunteers and workers who have made significant contributions to the Red Cross movement and the International Red Cross.

World Red Cross Day History:

The inaugural World Red Cross Day, also known as Red Crescent Day, took place in 1948 after the proposal of Tokyo was put into effect in 1946, during the World War II.

Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross and a Nobel Peace Prize recipient was born on May 8,1828.

World Red Cross Day Significance:

The day is observed to honour and commemorate the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement’s ideals, principles and also the contributions of volunteers who work tirelessly to provide basic necessities to those in need.

World Red Cross Day Theme:

‘BEHumanKind’ is the theme for this year’s World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. As the COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for everyone, the world has begun to value even modest acts of compassion.