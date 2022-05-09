5000-year-old jewellery factory found In Haryana’s Rakhi Garhi

With the excavation of a 5000-year-old jewellery-making factory, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has been working in Rakhi Garhi, Haryana, for the past 32 years, has produced one of its most significant findings ever. Rakhi Garhi is a hamlet in Haryana’s Hisar district and one of the earliest Indus Valley Civilisation archaeological sites.

The discovery of the construction of several dwellings, a kitchen complex, and a 5000-year-old jewellery-making factory indicates that the location was once a highly major commercial centre. Copper and gold jewellery that had been concealed for thousands of years were also discovered.

According to archaeologists, graveyards have been found in the excavation sites, indicating that the society believed in life after death. There were also thousands of clay jars, royal seals, and children’s toys unearthed.

In the previous two months, ASI has made many findings in Rakhi Garhi, indicating that the civilisation is slowly heading toward development.

Dr Sanjay Manjul, Additional Director General (ADG), ASI, said, ‘We have done a lot of work on Sinauli, Hastinapur and Rakhigarhi in the last 20 years. You can say that the people of Rakhigarhi were the ancestors of the people of Hastinapur and from this, the culture got development and momentum’.