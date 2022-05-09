Actor Rahul Ramakrishna to get married soon, shares adorable pic with fiancée

New Delhi: South Indian actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who gained popularity with ‘Arjun Reddy’, has announced of getting married soon.

Ramakrishna took to his Twitter handle to make the revelation and also shared an adorable image in which he could be seen kissing his soon-to-be bride Bindu. ‘Getting married, finally, soonly!’, the actor captioned the tweet. Several fans wrote supportive comments on the social media post with many of them also dropping heart emojis for the couple.

Ramakrishna, who was also part of SS. Rajamouli’s recent Pan-India blockbuster ‘RRR’, had made his debut with the short film, ‘Sainma’. His other popular works include ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’. Ramakrishna is currently awaiting the release of Naga Shourya’s ‘Krishna Vrinda Viharik’ and Rana Daggubati’s ‘Virata Parvam’.