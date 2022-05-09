Dubai airport runway closure: Dubai Airports issues advisory for passengers

Dubai: The Northern Runway Rehabilitation project at Dubai International (DXB) will begin today. The runway will be closed till June 22.

Several air carriers had earlier shifted their operations to Dubai World Central (DWC) and Sharjah Airport. Around than 1,000 flights per week are scheduled to arrive and depart from these two airports during the 45-day period. Majority of these flights are operated by flydubai, Spice Jet and Indigo.

Dubai Airports issued few tips for passengers for having a smooth journey. They are the following:

Check departure airport and terminal before travelling by contacting the chosen airline or by visiting https://www.dubaiairports.ae/.

Use the complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC.

Take advantage of special rates with Uber using code DWC2022 on the Uber App.

Passengers travelling from DWC can enjoy complimentary parking at the airport.

Enjoy DWC’s facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before the flight.