Gulf country to open family visit visas for expats this week

Kuwait: The Residence Affairs Department in Kuwait has announced that it will open issuing family visit visas for expats. The issuance of visit visas will be open this week. The service was suspended for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Dubai airport runway closure: Dubai Airports issues advisory for passengers

To approve visas, previous conditions such as nationality, salary cap, and security checks will be followed. Nationals of Iraq, Pakistan, Syrian, Yemen, Iran, Afghan, and North Korea are still banned from entering Kuwait. Some other nationalities cannot obtain commercial, work or dependency visas without consent from the Kuwaiti interior ministry.